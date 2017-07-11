Transcript for Bicyclist fired from job for flipping off Trump motorcade

So marketing exec Julie brisman went viral for flipping off the presidential motorcade as it roared past while leaving one of his golf clubs, but she changed the photo to her social media profile picture and her company fired her. And so, there's a great question, did she deserve to get fired over it. The great question is maybe she was just saying you're number one. How do they know, right? It's possible. It's possible. It's a coincidental finger choice. I think it really is up to companies because I don't know if this is generational with social media but I've always said before you hit post or send, would your boss be okay with it and would your parents be okay with it. So I feel like this talk of whether someone can do this in their own time, we've become 24/7 brands. We no longer receive a land line call from our boss at home and check out for the day. You're now on the clock all day long. What's interesting to me was she wasn't recognizable. The feet was -- She posted it. She posted it, she told her employer. So I think a lot of people feel like I'm protected by the first amendment and of course you are from government action but this is her company and it's not freedom from consequences. It's just freedom of speech. My question is, how the hell does she get that close. Yeah. Because remember what happened when thebicyclist, he didn't even realize there was a motorca motorcade, so how does this girl, he's riding along. So close. And I'm thinking, hey, where's the secret service? What the hell? She could have had a jacket. They don't -- what the hell? What about the guy who also worked for that company who also posted heinous things against black lives matter and called people names and he still has his job. I think it's the company. Do they work for the same company? She says it. This is her -- this woman, what is her name? Julie brisman. She says the director at her company called someone a And he still has his job. Well see, now there's a problem there. Yeah. There's a problem there. You have to treat people equally. We're going to find out. We might not know by the end of the show but if we find out tomorrow, we're going to be talking about it. We'll be right back.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.