Transcript for Billy Graham remembered by his children at funeral service

Vehicles. The world remembers of their pastors in the ring. Thousands gathered on this ten to pay tribute this memorial part of rams' final burial wishes. In honor of the hit revival catapulted him onto the world stage nearly seventy years ago not I didn't say yeah. Today personal reflections from international Christian leaders and his five missiles and he wrapped his arms around these suburban school whom. He is faithful. Use available. In he was teachable. Oh yeah I thought they are the name of the lord Jesus cracked. I'm you bet. Rams oldest son Brinkley gave the eulogy clothing with this message my father preached on happen he wrote a book on haven't. And today it he's in heaven. His journey is complete. Among close family and friends in the audience celebrities clergy vice president Mike Pence and president Donald frog. The only president who attended Friday's service. After a week of motorcades recess so there's a tribute today a humble implied that memorial. But the 99 year old Protestant preacher. The fun of a North Carolina dairy farmer they built an empire ministering to the poor and how. Today taking his final foods. Graham's grandson secured his casket to his final resting place he will be buried in the library gardens next to his wife Ruth. His tombstone will read preacher of the gospel of the lord Jesus Christ. Tim polio ABC news solid North Carolina.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.