Now Playing: Cat Nicknamed 'Sparky' Rescued From Atop Power Pole After 2 Snowy Days

Now Playing: 'GMA' Celebrates National Pet Adoption Weekend

Now Playing: Michael Geraci: 120k in Student Loan Debt

Now Playing: Chelsea Thompson Turns to Overnight Childcare for Help

Now Playing: Black Cats Up For Adoption on Friday the 13th

Now Playing: Hospitalized Mother Identified in Baltimore House Fire That Killed 6 Children

Now Playing: Be a Vet for Your Pet: How to Find the Right Pet

Now Playing: Bush Daughters Pen Letter of Advice to Departing Obama Daughters

Now Playing: Lady Liberty Portrayed as Woman of Color for 1st Time on US Currency

Now Playing: Dead Whale Washes Ashore at End of LaGuardia Airport Runway

Now Playing: A Look Into America's Shrinking Middle Class

Now Playing: Flight Attendants Get Sick on Alaska Airlines Flight

Now Playing: Obama Administration Ending 'Wet Foot, Dry Foot' Policy for Cubans

Now Playing: Major Ice Storm Across the Midwest

Now Playing: FBI Under Justice Department Investigation

Now Playing: Ex-Spy Behind Trump-Russia Allegations Identified

Now Playing: Unconfirmed Claims Russia Personally Targeted Trump

Now Playing: Cabinet Nominees Break From Trump With a Harsh Take on Russia

Now Playing: Amazon Planning Hiring Spree in the United States