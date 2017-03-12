{"id":51553162,"title":"Blasts fail to bring down upper section of Pontiac Silverdome","duration":"1:00","description":"A partial implosion of the Silverdome failed to bring down the upper section of the former home of the Detroit Lions.","url":"/US/video/blasts-fail-bring-upper-section-pontiac-silverdome-51553162","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}