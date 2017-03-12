-
Now Playing: Georgia Dome imploded in downtown Atlanta
-
Now Playing: Boom! A Fireworks Farewell to Famed Vegas Casino
-
Now Playing: Arkansas Bridge Implosion Goes Boom and Bust
-
Now Playing: Blasts fail to bring down upper section of Pontiac Silverdome
-
Now Playing: High school athlete who had left leg amputated defies the odds
-
Now Playing: A new warning about popular toys at the top of kids' Christmas list
-
Now Playing: Former Stanford student files appeal in sex assault conviction
-
Now Playing: New developments in the case of a suspected serial killer in Tampa
-
Now Playing: Father of the bride fails to hold back tears when seeing his daughter on wedding day
-
Now Playing: College football playoff selection
-
Now Playing: Nanny chases down package thief in Washington
-
Now Playing: NBC facing tough questions after firing of Matt Lauer
-
Now Playing: A college basketball player collapsed on the court during a game
-
Now Playing: Parents of missing teen found safe speak out
-
Now Playing: Slain NYPD officer's children receive new home
-
Now Playing: Ford Motor Company issues a major recall
-
Now Playing: 84-year-old former priest goes on trial for decades-old murder
-
Now Playing: New details in the case of a missing Florida high school student
-
Now Playing: New questions about Matt Lauer's firing over alleged sexual misconduct
-
Now Playing: A college basketball player collapsed on the court during a game and had to be resuscitated