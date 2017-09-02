Transcript for Blizzard Pummels New York City, 1 Foot of Snow Expected

ABC's Josh how school with you gonna warm up here a little bit and we're gonna take the ABC road camp for a little bit about a ride right. Let's go for guys. So you can see the scene outside vs the scene inside. We are right now driving word 88 street. And Amsterdam and we're gonna make a right to got to give he is seen of some of these some of these streets pretty picturesque here this is one of the great things about a snowstorm. Dead quiet here on many of these side streets. Obviously kids are home as I mentioned Doug's cars completely covered. In snow is you can see and there have been plows everywhere we look we are New Jersey on the roads and Errol cars. There were stopped in the plows does having a hard time keeping up with it. But here in Manhattan so far the road seemed clear you just have to drive slow they're definitely definitely slippery. Is to take a look outside right now. We are seen where passing Columbus avenue rigorous Central Park actually to show you that scene. Their buses running people are out I'm seeing. But most of the people that are outer cleaning the roads and they're keeping those sidewalks clear like those gentlemen. We're just talking to you little slippery there but luckily we have this man I'm and of course put money. Trustee belt on an NB secure we're. Going about fifteen miles per hour here on the upper west side of Manhattan. None. Dead definitely worth noting also that it's been quite windy today a lot of those trees getting. Not too much snow on them because the wind is just blowing it off that's your woman walking her dog. On you can see that out the front of the car and now we are at Central Park west and 88 street. Anything you've seen so far that's interesting we're still. Were. Oh. That's a good point from Maurice you a lot of the businesses. Up here on the import side of Manhattan had been closed restaurants that would normally. Be busy for launch decided to not even opened today we saw one gentleman he was trying to clear walkway in front of his restaurant. It was the only rest strong on the whole block that was open. And so I think he made his job a little tougher that no one else was kind of helping him clear clear the sidewalks because everyone else was closer decided. To stay in so. It right now. You know whatever it snows here in Manhattan and it's hard to tell. That you're in Manhattan especially when you're in a place like Central Park which will definitely take us right through if we can and as if the roads are open it. Looks more like were out in the woods then driving through major metropolitan city. Still pretty when he you can see a man their out that the front camera he is. Crossing the road and slow going here everywhere in New York City. The snows currently horizontal it is. Her friend John Toronto points out. Buses moving very very slow and this is kind of our view is we have ventured out to try and give you guys a little bit of a glimpse of what things are like if you decide to stay in or maybe you live in California and what do we make though a left commercial we can't want it may be live in California never really have to deal with this so this is what it it's like till. Live in drive around in a snowstorm right now is we are currently cutting through Central Park. From the west side to the east side. ABC's Josh Haskell here. Live. On all of our digital platform showing you this scene in New York City is. Snowstorm has head expected update expected to get possibly a to a foot of snow. Of course yesterday. Sixty degrees here what the change now or in the twenties it's only get got call colder. Below 19 degrees this evening. And here's the scene so. This is what it looks like is were going through Central Park ominous sign off for now but we thank you for watching ABC digital have further updates on. Everything that the weather does here on the East Coast so stay with ABC news. For now Josh Haskell signing off.

