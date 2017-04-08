Transcript for Body believed to be missing mom found in Grand Canyon National Park

Rangers in Grand Canyon National Park believe they found the body of a woman who disappeared during a hike with her children. 38 year old doctor Sarah beetle a Fort Worth, Texas disappeared on Tuesday for children ages ten and eleven are safe. She had left them in a secure area to find water after one of the kids started feeling dizzy from heat exhaustion. Beetle is described as an experienced back packer and hiker the National Park Service is now conducting an investigation.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.