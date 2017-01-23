Transcript for Body Cam Footage Shows Rescue of Trapped Woman From Burning Car

A woman from Spokane Washington is incredibly grateful to be alive this morning thanks to a police officer watched this body cam video. Shows the officer breaking that woman's window with his baton. After her car caught fire how long with a neighbor who rushed to the scene they managed to pull the driver to safety. I honestly believe that I may not make it out of there that I thought I was gonna die there. And so panic was definitely setting in and I was. Doing everything I had within my power I mean I tried all the doors and tried to open them myself and and then kicking his heart is a positive. She came so close right there it is still a mystery know what caused Kim Novak car to burst into flames in the officer not only saved her life but. He brought her ice cream man while high in the next say he's got a keeps giving.

