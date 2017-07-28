Border officer responds to questions under oath about handling of incident that led to tragedy

A lawyer for the family of Cruz Velazquez asks Officer Valerie Baird whether she feels 'guilty' that the teenager died after she appeared to encourage him to drink from a bottle containing liquid methamphetamine.
07/28/17

A lawyer for the family of Cruz Velazquez asks Officer Valerie Baird whether she feels 'guilty' that the teenager died after she appeared to encourage him to drink from a bottle containing liquid methamphetamine.
