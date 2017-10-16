Transcript for Bowe Bergdahl pleads guilty in desertion, misbehavior case

Army sergeant Bober doled did not speak to reporters heading into his court martial at Fort Bragg. But in court for adult pleaded guilty to charges he deserted and committed misbehavior before the enemy. Telling the judge in a prepared statement I understand leaving was against the lol. I understand why he endangered the safety of my platoon. I understand I was before the enemy. Is over. The charges stemming from bird Dole's disappearance and capture by the Taliban in 2009. Byrd dole eventually handed over to the US special forces in twin fourteen. F five Taliban prisoners were released from Guantanamo as part of a prisoner swap. A controversial deal that was blasted by then it hit Donald twelve because Byrd dole had walked off his post without permission and at least. Two soldiers trying to fun to was huge couldn't get. The greater. Good trader. Bush should have been execute it. She's got. The president not going further today I'm not gonna comment on it but I think people effort by comets in the meanwhile Byrd dole called in reports that he was a trader. In Seoul pink and false in fact according to army officials Burr dole tried to escape twice. For which he was severely punished beaten and killed in a cage like an animal. Right Alberto has been assigned to desk duty at a Texas army people waiting for the outcome if its case. He could be sentenced to life in prison. Her ABC New York.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.