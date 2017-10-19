Transcript for Boy booted from Cub Scouts after asking Colorado senator hard questions

Cub scout mom Laurie mayfield captured the discussion between senator Vicki marble and this cub scout group last week. Her son aims asks the senator about controversial remarks she made it 2013. Regarding blacks fried chicken. Yet the media some. They that's. There was an ex. The senator's recollection apparently rusty here's what she had to say at that poverty reduction meeting in 2013. I fetus is. Something that's prevalent in this genetic makeup and you just can't help it. So I patted say I'm never had. Better barbecue and better chickens ate there in my life and when you go down thing. I mean I love it and everybody in opposite. We asked the senator about the racially charged comments at the time do you think you were reinforcing stereotypes. That's the question. I don't think so senator attempted to elaborate on her comments at scout meeting. Last week has. I'm. It was Ames's next question about gun control that got him booted from his pack. It went on for two minutes and fifteen seconds here's part of it. Then the den leader cuts off beams. Games that really. Room where they needed and shortly after the meeting aims was kicked out of his dad his mother Laurie said in an email. My son was praised for the question during and after the meeting he is heart broken his den leader kicked him out. What does that teach scouts about asking challenging questions.

