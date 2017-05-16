Boy has close call with train in Houston

Houston’s transit agency released footage of the incident on YouTube to raise public awareness of the need for safety.
0:33 | 05/16/17

Comments
Video Transcript
Transcript for Boy has close call with train in Houston
This video just released by transit officials in Houston and we see one Kidd run across the tracks as a train approaches. Then another yeah tries to get across. Streets. Right in front of the train. He's physically okay how long authorities are using the incident to remind parents to talk to their children about staying safe near the real life. And I love that they add like the that the snaps at tight. The error that we can't tell us. Kids could not my hope that kid get attacking Cuba his parents yet.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

