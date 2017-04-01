Transcript for Boy Dangles From Ski Lift in Frightening Accident

And for the second time in less than two weeks a child was saved while dangling from a ski lift the seven on Monday with the snow coming down at Utah's Sundance mountain resort. A similar incident also took place there just before Christmas. In this case the young boy's backpack got stuck in the chair eventually do chartreuse. Were able to drag him. Back onto the trail and we're told that he is just this patrol members are becoming from blue your of that.

