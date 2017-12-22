Transcript for Boy, 7, killed by stray bullet when police open fire on fugitive suspect

The suspect indicated to the deputy. I have a weapon on an issue chief. The deputy started giving chase on foot into a wooded area. At least several times during this this flick chase the suspect continuously pointed the weapon at at the deputy. One point the helicopter unit was radio intent to deputies below. That the suspect was making movements indicating that she had a weapon. Reaching fever hit bridging reaching for waist band. The suspect was was shot at least several times that we know of she fell there in died at the scene. A round at this point it's it's it's not definitive whether the round came from one of the deputies. Firearms entered the the trailer part of the trailer that was there and a small boy that was inside the residence was struck the child was then taken to. University hospital by EMS in critical condition. However the the child was pronounced dead shortly after arriving at the hospital I can definitively tell you that myself. And other deputies involved there's not a single one of us that wouldn't trade places with this child if we could at this point. Whether we have indications that the suspect held the boy hostage. We don't believe that that was the case at this point any investigation it appears that. The suspect was on the front porch standing in the doorway and the young boy was inside actually behind a wall outside the side of the officers.

