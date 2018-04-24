Transcript for Boy, 5, says teachers taped his mouth shut, threw away his lunch

After watching our story Dearborn heights police say is a top priority to get to the bottom of exactly what happened at this elementary school. After a five year old boy complained of his mouth being taped shut. Oh. Who in this new cell phone video obtained by action news five year old op building now we re enacts how his mouth with tape shot by a teacher there's an us or protocol that we will go through and following up with witness and a few statements. Spots open you'll learn. It all. In response to the story you saw first on seven now Dearborn heights police say their determined to get to the bottom of that incident. The crest with school district's own superintendent says never should have happened. Bob Dole told us last night it was during launch it high view elementary pre school it to teacher's taped mouth shut. And throw away his food. Sent electoral murmuring the kind knowing. Response to what happened march 26 superintendent Maureen van Balkan berg has issued a statement part of it reads quote. The substitute teacher assistant was immediately released from employment the crest would school district does not approve of or except this type of behavior. The district also denies uncle's mother's claims they never notified her also denied happened a total of ten times to the child with asthma. Emotion me my. Heartbreak. Outrageous it's absurd that you think its engine came to a place school. The thing he would be safe turning to be eighty on plans to file a lawsuit on behalf of the family he also says optional won't consider returning to the district. Until a second teacher involved is also fired. In the meantime police say what took place could possibly result in assault charges against the substitute. I it would I want to know what happened with my child. Police are also aware of the fact that a substitute teacher has already been let go from the district in the meantime the superintendent is still declining to talk with us on camera from Dearborn heights Simon shake at seven action news.

