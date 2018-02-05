Transcript for Brother of Florida school shooting suspect Nikolas Cruz arrested again

The brother of the Parkland school massacre suspect is in trouble with the law again eighteen year old Zachary crews. Was rearrested yesterday authorities say he violated his probation last month for driving a vehicle without a license and being your school he was not enrolled in. Cruz is older brother Nicholas is facing murder and other charges for the mass shooting at Stoneman Douglas school back in February.

