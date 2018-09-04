Transcript for Bus strikes Long Island overpass, injuring high school students

Breaking overnight dozens of high school students are injured after a charter brush crash on Long Island New York video shows the top of their bus sheered off after hitting a low overpass. They were returning from the airport after a trip overseas. Officials say the bus driver is not from the area and didn't know buses were not allowed on that parkway. Six people suffered serious injuries residents of a small town in Denmark turned out first spectacle but what they got instead was quite the surprise. The crowd cheered. As the demolition of an old silo began and that's good yeah. I came back but explosion sent the 100 it's MB three foot structure. In the wrong direction. That would be part of the library there that it landed on the town's only library thankfully no one was injured but. So much for getting the latest books anytime soon to limit for months several months to go in the other direction someone got something wrong in him.

