Transcript for California authorities searching for suspect responsible for series of drive-by shootings

ER no that we've had several. Drive by shootings in rural for his Fresno county in the past few days. This is a series if she's shootings on public roadways. Which appeared to be related. Between November 27. And December 17. They are being ten separate reports. A vehicles being struck by gunfire. Eight have occurred in Fresno county. And to have occurred in Madera county only one of these cases have resulted in the injury as a person. A female who was. We believe wounded by a shrapnel. As she sat in her vehicle. We have not determined what a motive is our could be freed he shootings they all appear to be completely random. It all happened in the same area Fresno county in the outskirts of the city of Carmen. Most all occurred at the beginning in the end of traditional commute hours. It common thread in all the reports. Is that the victims say they heard loud bangs. As another vehicle passed them. Going the opposite direction in the roadway. They later inspect their vehicles and find bullet holes in various places.

