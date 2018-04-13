California police finally stop driver of stolen car after crazy 90-minute chase

More
A K-9 officer held on to the suspect until police could arrest him.
1:20 | 04/13/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for California police finally stop driver of stolen car after crazy 90-minute chase
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":54447865,"title":"California police finally stop driver of stolen car after crazy 90-minute chase","duration":"1:20","description":"A K-9 officer held on to the suspect until police could arrest him.","url":"/US/video/california-police-finally-stop-driver-stolen-car-crazy-54447865","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.