Transcript for California shooting: Have we become desensitized?

I cannot believe that we are having to do this yet again in our country. Our hearts go out to everyone being impacted by yet another shooting rampage in northern California. That's left at least five people dead. The shooter attempted and failed to get into an elementary school that went into lock down thanks to those teachers and all of those people, the teachers, the security people. All those people unfortunately knew exactly what to do and how to keep this person out. This all apparently stemmed from another neighbor issue. A dispute. And the guy had a semi-automatic rifle. Why go to an elementary school? Rage. With children. It boggles my mind. You know what was fascinating. I was watching the TV Jeff sessions which we'll be talking about and the hearings et cetera. On my iPhone pops up this horrible thing. They did not interrupt anything on MSNBC or CNN. I go back and forth with those two. It's almost become the usual thing. I think that's dangerous. Like the Texas shooting the largest in Texas history and the largest in the country at large. It's a week and a half later and we're already finding ourselves moving on. Are we desensitized to it you think at this point? I hope not. The audience seems to say yes. I don't think you're necessarily wrong ma'am. I don't know the answer to this problem. I don't think anybody really does. I think collectively it's politicized. It's a hard thing to talk about. You're talking about babies and children at schools. I can think of few things more dark than that. I'm very proud on this show about the conversations we have. It's both sides. It's very respectful. We're not screaming at each other which is different than a lot of things that happen on cable One of the things I would like to see stopped is when these things happen please let's stop glorifying the people who do it. Yes. Please stop showing the pictures of those people over and over and over. Learn the names of the victims. Let's talk about the victims and celebrate them. I don't want to see anymore of these people. I don't want to see them over and over. Forget it. It seems to spark something in people. Maybe if we show the children or the victims, that will spark in a different direction. My fingers are crossed. When sunny was saying have we become desensitized I think the problem is there's a certain element -- you asked why schools. Yeah why. I think in some ways they're trying to out do the next one. If we get reducing them to shooter, just call them shooter. Anderson cooper has been doing that for a long time. No name. Remember the Virginia tech shooting and I remember watching the shooter's man fes to on the news and he had this whole rampage. At the time I thought this is so deeply irresponsible because what he wants is us to know his psychotic reasons. Now on to something totally different yesterday a house

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.