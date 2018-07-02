Transcript for California teacher under fire for calling military personnel 'lowest of the low'

I know you have due process. Do your thing. And the chickens outside auditor thank you. Hey weren't frustration at the old rancher unified school district board meeting is veterans residents and parents react to the controversial anti military comments. Made in the classroom by the el Rancho high teacher in Pico Rivera councilman Gregory salt veto. Here's that act and people that actually did you know. To a lower back into the classroom would be to endorse his comments who's truly disgusted I could not believe that we allow educators to. Touch where children like this it's. Just unbelievable. Senior Victor Quinones who recorded the video to show his parent says it wasn't the first time he'd been targeted by Placido doodle his desire to join the military so -- should be fired into his credentials to be taken away because I don't believe students should be hurt anymore. And he's scared to go it saddens us. At the border being fellow students sharing their audience was sulfide. Every single day he was pick on me for my religious beliefs. Or my beliefs and dinner. The polling have to stop. What Greg sulfide has done it amounts to pull me this isn't first titles it was but in trouble for questionable behavior in the classroom but most who turned out tonight say it needs to be the last it is up to you. To do your duty. Here to dismiss. This teacher immediately.

