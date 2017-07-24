Camper overturns on New Jersey highway

More
New Jersey State Police say no one was injured when an SUV pulling a camper overturned Monday on the Garden State Parkway.
0:40 | 07/24/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Camper overturns on New Jersey highway

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":48828208,"title":"Camper overturns on New Jersey highway","duration":"0:40","description":"New Jersey State Police say no one was injured when an SUV pulling a camper overturned Monday on the Garden State Parkway.","url":"/US/video/camper-overturns-jersey-highway-48828208","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.