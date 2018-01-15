-
Now Playing: Candlelight vigil held for California mudslide victims
-
Now Playing: Harlem Globetrotters donate coats to the Burlington coat drive
-
Now Playing: 5 high school students surprised with trips to Disney World on 'GMA'
-
Now Playing: Fifth-grader echoes Martin Luther King Jr. with her own 'dream' speech
-
Now Playing: Details revealed after arrest of teen accused of killing his friend
-
Now Playing: 50 passengers swim to safety after boat catches fire
-
Now Playing: Who is the worker behind false missile alert in Hawaii?
-
Now Playing: Frozen rivers create ice jams across Northeast
-
Now Playing: A casino shuttle boat caught fire Sunday in Florida, forcing the evacuation of dozens of passengers
-
Now Playing: The world opens up for a 4-year-old who lost his hearing as a toddler
-
Now Playing: Helmet camera shows firefighters catching children thrown from burning building
-
Now Playing: California man accused of deadly 'swatting' prank faces charges of involuntary manslaughter
-
Now Playing: Freezing temperatures and heavy rain create 'ice jams' in the Northeast
-
Now Playing: Hawaiians panic after false missile warning alert
-
Now Playing: 9-year-old police dog who served with SWAT team retires in grand fashion
-
Now Playing: Investigation underway after entire state of Hawaii sent into panic mode
-
Now Playing: Governor of Hawaii explains that an employee 'pushed the wrong button'
-
Now Playing: 'Like Dr. King, I have a dream': Fifth-grader's inspiring speech pays tribute to Martin Luther King, Jr.
-
Now Playing: Hawaiian man puts his child in manhole following erroneous missile alert
-
Now Playing: Hawaiians get false alert of missile attack