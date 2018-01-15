Transcript for Car plows into 2nd floor of building

Check out this stunning scene from Orange County California that's a car lives in a second floor dentist office. Two people were inside luckily they only suffered minor injuries. And it's surveillance video now shows the car hitting a median just missing another car in the building. Just missing a bus. Credit driver is now suspected of driving under the influence of drugs.

