Car plows into 2nd floor of building

The driver of the vehicle in Santa Ana, California, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.
0:25 | 01/15/18

Comments
Transcript for Car plows into 2nd floor of building
Check out this stunning scene from Orange County California that's a car lives in a second floor dentist office. Two people were inside luckily they only suffered minor injuries. And it's surveillance video now shows the car hitting a median just missing another car in the building. Just missing a bus. Credit driver is now suspected of driving under the influence of drugs.

{"id":52353406,"title":"Car plows into 2nd floor of building","duration":"0:25","description":"The driver of the vehicle in Santa Ana, California, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.","url":"/US/video/car-plows-2nd-floor-building-52353406","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
