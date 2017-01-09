Transcript for The case for ending DACA

Let's turn now to a broader conversation a want to talk a little bit more about some of the policy implications and what this could actually look like if president trump were to and stock up. For more on that it went in by our guest in Washington DC Mark Kerkorian to join the conversation he'd executive director. Of the Center for Immigration Studies mr. Kerkorian thanks so much for being with us today to be here. So let me just ask you off about now obviously amid all this discussion about the potential and the dock at any moment now this is something that your organization advocated for you don't believe the docket should be in place. What is your case to the president for ending it as soon as possible why should that be time. Doc isn't illegal program access to separate questions one is whether docket should be allowed to continue. A different question. Is whether people who came here as two year olds who lived through their whole lives should be as a humanitarian matter. Given green cards and allowed to stay. Those are two completely different questions and your previous guests never addressed the first question which is the doc. Is illegal. Congress in 2010. Under the Democrats speaker Nancy Pelosi brought the DREAM Act which is the legislative version of daka. Up for a vote and it fail the democratic congress failed to pass daka. When the next depression. Election approached. President Obama just said yeah I want nevermind I'm just gonna do it anyway it has to be ended. As the precursor. To making congress. Actually pass the legislation. Dealing with some of these young people solicited these are two completely different questions. Too often their completed in the debate opens. Well I mean to some degree they're almost impossible to separate that he's you are talking to some degree about a humanitarian issue you're talking about. Relief for young residents in America who should not be expected to assume responsibility for decisions meet. By their parents but I want to ask you about that political side that you just brought up because obviously there's bipartisan support right. For some kind of immigration reform in orbit nobody says that shouldn't happen. But eat your basically abdicating for the fact that congress' inaction or inability. To get something done it means that these 800000. Young residents should be punished in my stomach hearing that ranked you know it. This is congress' responsibility. If there is such bipartisan support for this nothing is stopping congress from passing legislation. What President Obama said is that congress hasn't acted the way I want them to act. Therefore I am going to act. In violation of the law I'm sorry but that argument is fundamentally contrary. To constitutional government. At any time. Speaker Ryan and majority leader McConnell in the senate can bring up legislation. To legalize dockets. The fact that they're not is on them it's not on the president the president has an obligation to follow the law. Doc is an illegal program and even President Obama a year before. He issued the dock a memos. Said that it would be illegal it just that as the 2012 election approached. He said basically decided that political expedience. Trumped. The rule of law and that has to end. As a precursor to sort of set in motion. The process for congress to do whatever they're gonna do in a lawful and proper fashion not the way docked with. That mr. Kerkorian you've heard it ending doc today if it were to be ended. Would mean that those 800000 young residents are immediately impacted in devastating ways it doesn't necessarily mean that congress would begin to act. The Walt there's cups two issues here one is. If and when the president does and dock then we're all speculating and none of this is for sure I guarantee the way it's going to be done is that. Renewals will stop. But existing work permits will be allowed to continue until they expire. So this will not be a one day event that will be a two year process. Of people gradually having their permits expire that's number one. Number two. This is on congress caught the whole point of congress is to pass law it is not the responsibility or even the right the president. To rewrite laws and President Obama not just an immigration but frankly and other areas we saw it as well as an immigration. Simply took it upon himself the right to change the law on his own he simply doesn't have the right to do it doctor has to be ended. Both because it itself is illegal. And also. To end to stop the precedent of doctor so that future presidents or frankly president trump himself. Don't get the idea that they can get away with ruling by decree. Contrary to the wishes of congress the it is essential that docket and and what it does is sort of starts the clock ticking. For whenever it is that the end of dock of the phase out is set for. State sets the clock ticking for congress to do something about it and just as a final point almost certainly the way it would happen. Is that the president will say as of a certain date say October 1 the end of the fiscal year September 30. We will no longer renew docket application so even there. There would be a grace period media month maybe even until the end of the year I have no idea but something like that. First for the senate and the House of Representatives. To get off the stick and do some. Let me ask about what we heard from this administration because since taking office. Mr. tempest changes language somewhat when it comes to dock or recipients he said that they shouldn't worry that everyone will be taking care of and vice president pence yesterday in Houston in an interview. We as are my colleague Jon Karl. Echoed some of those sentiments let me just play for you a quick bite of what he had to say when it comes to dock this is. What about the dreamers matters. Talkers reports the president's about. Do away with the doc program and there are more than a 120000. Dreamers here in the state of Texas. Who would lose their. Legal status as a result. This really the time to do when present from this all along he's giving very careful consideration to that is. That when he makes his decision to make it is he licensee with a big heart and I know that he would. So let me ask about that mr. Kerkorian what does it mean for the administration. To bring this program to an and or as you say to phase it out as you think it might happen. With a big heart. What it means is I mean again I'm not speaking for them but what I would interpret that to me. Is that they're gonna set a date at some point in the future maybe October 1 maybe December 31 when they will stop doing renewals. And that they will then try to work with congress. To pass legislation. And the form of that legislation as has already been leaked to some degree would probably be. Green cards for the people who have bachus and upgrading them from the illegal amnesty that Obama gave them to a proper lawful amnesty. In exchange for. Enforcement measures to make sure we don't have more young people ten years from now need legislation like this and legal immigration reforms. That would ensure. That the family members who were adults. And did this to these young people knew what they were doing knowingly broke the law that those adults will never be able to benefit from this amnesty. By eliminating some of the family. Extended family immigration categories that. Is a deal that I think would have a lot of support in congress. And would result all the situation of these young people. But also make sure that the consequences. Of amnesty that the fallout of amnesty them would be limited. That it wouldn't send the message. To future perspective illegal immigrants that you can get in and get away with it. In other words that would be tougher immigration enforcement measures things like. And that the adults who were legally responsible for what they did who worked two years old when it. Are not able to benefit from this amnesty a few years down the road. By having the dock as of today petition them and bring them as immigrants legally in the future. But mr. Correa lock your concerns are based on the uncertainty of what could happen down the line I want to ask you about what this would immediately do. And the known impact for 800000. Residents here and their contributions. In society economic experts have already said they're be devastating consequences. For employers repeat of social security and Medicare payouts. And the argument you're making seems to be mostly based on the legal precedent that you think it would set or are up. Policy precedent but army also setting the precedent and the children. Can is some way be held responsible. For the actions of their parents isn't that a more dangerous precedent sat. Couple issues here first of all none of these people or children literally not a single one every single one are in their twenties and there. You're not a child when your 36 years while they are no longer killed either the average age upon arrival six and a half years all the average age upon arrival in. Which is why. I think first of all we're not really sure that's the average but in fact if the worst was six and a half years old on average. That's why I think it's a good idea to amnesty the people who are doctors it is a strong case to me for that. But they're not being held responsible for the actions of their parents when their being and they're being rewarded for the actions of the parents what their parents. Must be held responsible. By making sure they don't benefit from this amnesty several years down the road and your first point was about the suppose that economic impact. That's lobbyist Bologna. In an economy of a 115 million workers. As we have in the United States more than that. A couple 100000 workers one way or the other has no effect on the economy that's absolutely false and it also premised on the idea. Call 800000 people are somehow magically going to disappear. The day after president trump makes this announcement again. False. What would happen is whenever their work permits expired. They would simply return to the status they had before they got docket which is they'd be illegal immigrants again but they weren't criminals the likelihood of their actually getting arrested. Isn't zero but it's not really that high. So the practical effects of ending doctor would actually be relatively modest they would be significant for individual people. What on a society wide leveled it would actually be very limit. They be significant for 800000. People and their families and their employers and the communities in which they have been living and working. For several years now but I'd. Just everything while congress I which is why absolutely which is why he advocates for congress to take action up your putting it on the backs. An 800000 people who are not in congress for congress to do something and I want to and it just outside of policy though. It is there no moral authority that the US needs to hole here. You talk about legal precedent and policy precedent. These are people who trusted a promise made to them by the US government regardless of party or president or politics they handed over information they follow the procedures as they were laid out today. It they're no moral authority that needs to be maintained here for America. This is a promise that was made to them personally. By a particular politician not by the US government. President Obama didn't even issue an executive warned this is not based on an executive order this is based on nothing but he memo. Driven by an upcoming election that's the only reason they did this to energize. Hispanic voters in the run up to the 2012 election because Hispanic registration. Was actually down from the previous elections all of the political. Stunt. And the people who relied on it won't warned even by activists at the time. That they were giving their information. To the government. And you know the likelihood that ice is gone it have a list of dreamers and go and arrest them after their work permits expire. Is silly it's. Scare tactic. But no there's no obligation. For all of us to somehow be obliged to honor and illegal deal. Presented by one politician for political gain no there is no obligation to do. Marker Korean communicative director of the Center for Immigration Studies thank you for your time. Thank you.

