Cat Rescued From Raging Floodwaters in Sacramento

A cat in Sacramento, California, was trapped on a tree branch, hanging on for dear life amid rising floodwaters. Fortunately, Sacramento firefighters sprang into action to rescue the frightened feline.
0:56 | 01/10/17

