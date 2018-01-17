Cat reunites with family a week after California mudslides

A cat lost in the California mudslides was tracked down by its paw prints and reunited with her owners.
0:57 | 01/17/18

Transcript for Cat reunites with family a week after California mudslides

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

