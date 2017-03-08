Caught on camera: Alleged drunk driver hits cop during traffic stop

More
This dashcam footage shows an alleged drunk driver slamming their car into a police officer during a traffic stop. The officer is recovering from his injuries.
0:17 | 08/03/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Caught on camera: Alleged drunk driver hits cop during traffic stop
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":49013944,"title":"Caught on camera: Alleged drunk driver hits cop during traffic stop","duration":"0:17","description":"This dashcam footage shows an alleged drunk driver slamming their car into a police officer during a traffic stop. The officer is recovering from his injuries.","url":"/US/video/caught-camera-alleged-drunk-driver-hits-cop-traffic-49013944","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.