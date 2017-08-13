-
Now Playing: White nationalists storm the University of Virginia campus
-
Now Playing: White nationalists, counterprotesters clash at University of Virginia
-
Now Playing: One dead, at least 30 injured after violent clashes, car ramming in Charlottesville
-
Now Playing: Charlottesville rally organizer's press conference ends early
-
Now Playing: Crowd applauds Virginia state troopers
-
Now Playing: Young woman killed in Charlottesville violence 'was a strong person'
-
Now Playing: College football coach surprises third-stringer with a full scholarship
-
Now Playing: Train carrying liquid petroleum gas derails in Northeastern Oklahoma
-
Now Playing: Pharmacy chains accused of overcharging for generic drugs
-
Now Playing: New details about Ohio man facing murder charges in Charlottesville
-
Now Playing: 2 Virginia state troopers die in helicopter crash
-
Now Playing: What investigators will look at in Charlottesville incident
-
Now Playing: Suspected driver in deadly Charlottesville crash arrested
-
Now Playing: Eyewitness of deadly Charlottesville crash speaks out
-
Now Playing: Man charged with murder for plowing into crowd in Charlottesville: Police
-
Now Playing: One of FBI's Most Wanted fugitives captured in Virginia
-
Now Playing: White nationalist rally turns violent in Charlottesville, VA
-
Now Playing: Virginia governor to white nationalists: 'We are stronger than you'
-
Now Playing: 2 dead in helicopter crash near Charlottesville, Virginia