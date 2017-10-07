Transcript for Chattanooga father arrested for homicide after 11-month-old daughter's hot car death

Flowers and stuffed toys that in a lot opt tunnel boulevard to honor this baby girl key RO was eleven months old. Police they're bother to hoster into the arms of the stranger and drove away. In the end I'm a one call keeping your panicked woman telling dispatchers about the baby's condition. I when paramedics responded to the scene Saturday saying it feared temperature was 806 degrees. East ins acts pint Gerber Heinz knows. Best hair below. That's out there both Travis and coal is charged with criminal homicide in his daughter's death. He and the children's mother Jessica to Latin bold faced three aggravated child abuse and neglect charges they are two other children were also left in the car. Investigators say they had poor hygiene and physical injuries once had two guys. Torre Deval. Near the family's home in these apartments cantv keys in the car is too high navy meaningless in the car and itself you know. What my would you do it or baby night I don't does have a lot of emotions about it this sane at the house select told police that she and McCullough would use a belt to discipline the children. One ever kids hadn't been to the doctor and a few years despite development delays. Investigators say the family's home with atrocious one room with convert and feces and urine honestly FAO. Ought to inspections that go on around here. Maintenance and somebody should have been noticed thought was going on in the house conveyed to inspections all the time. Police also noticed there wasn't any food in the house to elect told them they ran out of their 650 dollars a month and food stamps. Investigators say when they gave the kids food and they acted like they hadn't eaten a long time and we're protected we're their meals. I had a doable for myself go to the food bank you know night is other resources churches. You know they'll have good it's you would data common yes this is emergency numbers and then none of this news.

