Chicago to sue Justice Department over sanctuary city policy

Chicago will file a lawsuit Monday against the U.S. Justice Department over its plan to withhold grant money from so-called "sanctuary cities" for immigrants, the city's mayor said.
0:45 | 08/07/17

Transcript for Chicago to sue Justice Department over sanctuary city policy

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

