Chopper video helped Detroit police catch a fleeing suspect

Michigan State Police helped its Detroit counterparts with some eyes in the sky to catch a fleeing suspect. The department tweeted chopper video on Sunday showing an aerial view of a wild pursuit on the streets of Detroit.
1:03 | 01/16/18

