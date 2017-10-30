Transcript for Church vandalism, arson being investigated as possible hate crime

Churchgoers greeted Sunday morning by what some would consider not so godly messages kkk a swastika. And it racial slurs spray painted on the doors of Concord fortress of whom. Church an attack on a church attack on a congregation is really an attack on every FBI is aware. But the ATF is investigating someone broke into the church between 45 AM. And used a chair to start a fire at this point we have not identified a suspect we're hoping that security cameras within the building will give us that information he ATF says the fire was started to cover up to break it. It's possible that seem person vandalized the buildings the congregation sending an even stronger message one of resilience.

