Clapper denies wiretap at Trump Tower

The former director of national intelligence, James Clapper, said, "there was no wiretap against Trump Tower during the campaign conducted by any part of the National Intelligence Community."
0:46 | 03/06/17

As to fit to be terms there was no wiretap against trump tower during the campaign. Conducted by any part of the national told news. Not at all not at all including the FBI including the FBO. I cannot speak for other entities outside the national tunnel. Entrances that themselves. No no I'm world and if there was one it was awfully secret. So when you solve the president's twitters series here. What did you make well I was curious what the basis for about or vision loss.

