Transcript for Clapper: Trump asked me to refute unconfirmed dossier

What did he say about this dusk. Well this was one on one basis but boy graphically. We have decided. Those with him. He took so when crops vision I wouldn't go over to. Mosul falls. Mr. trump took gutless what was him to Edwards haven't seen. After the it is Perry. In the press conference. And tells news Nazis. Well. Biko told community. And he went directly. You believe that all. Information that was contained in competitiveness. DOS it was falls. What did you say. Speeds compared the intelligence community I tried to appeal to it is higher instincts and make. Point to him. With a tremendous. Rip resource that is treasurer are actually natural treasures. It was too old shoes. Institutional instincts. Of the community or to support policy makers. Particularly policymakers who won. And in that cures a responsibility. Which I hope he would understand and accept. Do. Welcome truth to power. Even though this may be bad news information go here and what did he say and you raise this wasted except it. But it has me concerned ones. Turkey asked me to put out. Global war reputation. Doses which. Could do do. Because. Nowhere developed at the time away corroborating. The information and so he wanted the second and third or worse sources. It was. Houston we could not cool. And I told our other parts of that dossier that had been corroborated there were so. The key to equity. Pertaining to the X the rabbit animus yes that call us. Who now have world. Record prose Clinton sectors. And was worn out are the main body of the report. We felt because of but he. On new homes pertaining to sources. This report. We did on the news me. Important. But just to clear there are some parts of that dust is that have been corroborated. The as I said that the example I site. It is. Animus reports and that we saw from holder's words and are there other parts that happened kerrobert as always going to comment them to us.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.