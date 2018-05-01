Class action lawsuit filed in wake of Thomas Fire in California More A class action lawsuit has been filed against Southern California Edison, alleging the utility sparked the biggest wildfire in the state's modern history. Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}} Coming up next: {{nextVideo.title}} {{nextVideo.description}} Skip to this video now Related More information on this video Enhanced full screen Explore related content Share your favorite moment HELP Related Extras Related Videos Video Transcript Transcript for Class action lawsuit filed in wake of Thomas Fire in California This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate. Now Playing: Class action lawsuit filed in wake of Thomas Fire in California

Now Playing: 4 people found shot dead in Los Angeles County home

Now Playing: US Coast Guard ice breaker ship clears a path in the Hudson River

Now Playing: Police lieutenant struck, killed while helping motorist on way to work

Now Playing: 'Bomb cyclone' winter storm by the numbers

Now Playing: Stranded bus gets a push in the snow

Now Playing: The best $10 drugstore winter skincare finds

Now Playing: Brett Eldridge and 'DWTS' stars donate coats this winter

Now Playing: How to spark a match on dating apps' hottest day of the year

Now Playing: Gypsy Rose Blanchard speaks out from prison on murder conviction

Now Playing: Nor'easter storm forces flight cancellations, delays

Now Playing: Lotto winners share tips as Powerball, Mega Millions reach nearly $1B

Now Playing: 13-year-old dies, 35 others sickened in NJ carbon monoxide poisoning

Now Playing: Tips to keep your kids, pets warm in arctic temperatures

Now Playing: State of emergency declared in NJ after winter storm

Now Playing: Nor'easter storm drops over a foot of snow in Long Island

Now Playing: Nor'easter raises concerns of rivers freezing over

Now Playing: East braces for dangerous temperatures after nor'easter

Now Playing: Firefighter joins in on sledding fun

Now Playing: No 'snow days' for the New England Patriots Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":52166047,"title":"Class action lawsuit filed in wake of Thomas Fire in California","duration":"3:00","description":"A class action lawsuit has been filed against Southern California Edison, alleging the utility sparked the biggest wildfire in the state's modern history.","url":"/US/video/class-action-lawsuit-filed-wake-thomas-fire-california-52166047","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}