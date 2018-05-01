-
Now Playing: Class action lawsuit filed in wake of Thomas Fire in California
-
Now Playing: 4 people found shot dead in Los Angeles County home
-
Now Playing: US Coast Guard ice breaker ship clears a path in the Hudson River
-
Now Playing: Police lieutenant struck, killed while helping motorist on way to work
-
Now Playing: 'Bomb cyclone' winter storm by the numbers
-
Now Playing: Stranded bus gets a push in the snow
-
Now Playing: The best $10 drugstore winter skincare finds
-
Now Playing: Brett Eldridge and 'DWTS' stars donate coats this winter
-
Now Playing: How to spark a match on dating apps' hottest day of the year
-
Now Playing: Gypsy Rose Blanchard speaks out from prison on murder conviction
-
Now Playing: Nor'easter storm forces flight cancellations, delays
-
Now Playing: Lotto winners share tips as Powerball, Mega Millions reach nearly $1B
-
Now Playing: 13-year-old dies, 35 others sickened in NJ carbon monoxide poisoning
-
Now Playing: Tips to keep your kids, pets warm in arctic temperatures
-
Now Playing: State of emergency declared in NJ after winter storm
-
Now Playing: Nor'easter storm drops over a foot of snow in Long Island
-
Now Playing: Nor'easter raises concerns of rivers freezing over
-
Now Playing: East braces for dangerous temperatures after nor'easter
-
Now Playing: Firefighter joins in on sledding fun
-
Now Playing: No 'snow days' for the New England Patriots