Clinton Supporters Line Up for Women's March Merch

More
ABC News' Maggie Rulli speaks with Clinton supporters who flew to Washington DC for inauguration weekend.
4:18 | 01/19/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Clinton Supporters Line Up for Women's March Merch

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":44895687,"title":"Clinton Supporters Line Up for Women's March Merch","duration":"4:18","description":"ABC News' Maggie Rulli speaks with Clinton supporters who flew to Washington DC for inauguration weekend.","url":"/US/video/clinton-supporters-line-womens-march-merch-44895687","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.