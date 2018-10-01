Coast Guard helicopter crew rescues family of 5

A U.S. Coast Guard helicopter crew rescued a family of five - including a newborn baby, a 3-year-old and two dogs - amid deadly mudslides in Santa Barbara County, California.
3:00 | 01/10/18

