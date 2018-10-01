{"id":52253600,"title":"Coast Guard helicopter crew rescues family of 5","duration":"3:00","description":"A U.S. Coast Guard helicopter crew rescued a family of five - including a newborn baby, a 3-year-old and two dogs - amid deadly mudslides in Santa Barbara County, California.","url":"/US/video/coast-guard-helicopter-crew-rescues-family-52253600","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}