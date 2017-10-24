Transcript for College football players plead not guilty in alleged assault on student

And for football players at Wheaton College in Illinois have pleaded not guilty in an alleged hazing case. They're charged with aggravated battery and other counts a former Wheaton students since last march the group abducted and beat him then attempted to sexually assaulting with an object. His attorney told ABC's Alex Perez that those accused must be punished. This wasn't just a bunch of stupid PP here. By immature. Football players this crossed over the line into criminal behavior I don't want to see your futures give roomed. I think the you have to pay a price data to be convicted. A fifth student has not entered a plea he's scheduled to be arraigned next month.

