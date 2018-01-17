College quarterback found dead from apparent suicide: Police

More
21-year-old Tyler Hilinski, a redshirt sophomore quarterback, was found dead with what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound to his head, police said.
0:28 | 01/17/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for College quarterback found dead from apparent suicide: Police
We're wreck with some breaking news right now the campus of Washington state university in shock and mourning because of the suicide of a football player. Tyler who Lynn ski was expected to be the cougar starting quarterback next season. The police say the 21 year old was found dead in his apartment from a an apparent self inflicted gunshot wound. A statement from the school called Lewinsky a tremendous individual many of his teammates posted thoughts on Twitter one saying. But Tyler find peace.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":52405910,"title":"College quarterback found dead from apparent suicide: Police","duration":"0:28","description":"21-year-old Tyler Hilinski, a redshirt sophomore quarterback, was found dead with what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound to his head, police said.","url":"/US/video/college-quarterback-found-dead-apparent-suicide-police-52405910","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.