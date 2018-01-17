Transcript for College quarterback found dead from apparent suicide: Police

We're wreck with some breaking news right now the campus of Washington state university in shock and mourning because of the suicide of a football player. Tyler who Lynn ski was expected to be the cougar starting quarterback next season. The police say the 21 year old was found dead in his apartment from a an apparent self inflicted gunshot wound. A statement from the school called Lewinsky a tremendous individual many of his teammates posted thoughts on Twitter one saying. But Tyler find peace.

