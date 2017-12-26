Combined lottery jackpots exceed $600M for Mega Millions, Powerball

More
Two of the national lotteries still have big prizes to make someone's New Year a joyous one.
0:31 | 12/26/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Combined lottery jackpots exceed $600M for Mega Millions, Powerball
And Desantis get your house this Christmas the national lotteries will put a little something. A little like that there was no winner Saturday night for powerball. So tomorrow night's jackpot will be an estimated 337. Million dollars. There was also no winner for the Mega Millions drawing. Friday GAAP tonight's prize will be a mere 277. Million because I don't pretzels and neither one of those is closer record that way bets. Now a month. I mean I'm another happily take the 27 is a little pulled off as no problem with the.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":51995057,"title":"Combined lottery jackpots exceed $600M for Mega Millions, Powerball","duration":"0:31","description":"Two of the national lotteries still have big prizes to make someone's New Year a joyous one.","url":"/US/video/combined-lottery-jackpots-exceed-600m-mega-millions-powerball-51995057","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.