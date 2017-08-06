Transcript for Comey goes head-to-head with Trump

Here in New York mayor Rawlings Blake you know that the statements were getting from some of those members coming out afterward shows that they they have been different priorities moving for there is still being beat underlying issue. The special counsel's investigation an actual Russian interference. Can we get on the same page can everyone move forward on this investigation. I think after today the Republicans are not have a lot space to do anything but get on that page because as Rick said earlier they're choices to be all in on the president which they know who they know. Tends to exaggerate. You can always depend on the use him for. Telling that the absolute truth you do you go all in on on. With him or do you start. Really protecting and espousing your democratic. You know in mind that the big democratic principles. That this is a country of laws that everyone is accountable to follow those laws and in that they'll fight to protect them even if it doesn't help their party's so I hope that that's going to be where they end up because. In reality they'll have a lot of space. Two to do anything other than. Reclined in DC I'll give you the last word on this but you on the spot there were a lot ahead behind. Out of the hearing today what is the one headline that you think leads the papers more. Chicken and I spent it's disgusting habit that I don't know why you take. Too delicious things and combined and in a repulsive way just because there's an FBI director that's that that's going out there. The headline is. That the the F the former FBI director is going head to head with president of the United States. He's calling him a liar he's calling imminent manipulator he's calling someone tried to extract loyalty pledges he's calling to question. The honesty trustworthiness the veracity of the presidents of the united states of the most direct way possible. And there are a lot of smaller pieces of this including what's going on with Jeff Sessions and white. It was a feeling that if you compromise there's of the big questions going to be for call me about the way he orchestrated leaks the bottom line is the.

