Transcript for Community colleges in Texas allow concealed guns on campus

But check it out. This may not be as such good news because community college students in Texas are able to carry guns to campus and classrooms. Should people be worried about this? Is it a smart thing? What do you think? I love this story. I'm not a gun owner. I spend a lot of time with gun owners and spent time in Texas. When you study these shootings, what you find out is a lot of the lunatics, maniacs target gun-free Zones. The Aurora shooter, that Batman movie, he went and specifically went out of region because all of the theaters around him closest to him, people were allowed to carry -- they were conceal-carry. He went to a theater that had a sign out front that declared it was a gun-free zone. You see it all the time. I mean stats upon stats. The crime prevention research center, over 98% of mass shootings occur in gun-free Zones. I want those student who is have been approved to not be sitting ducks in those classes. Can we talk about -- Gone through which process? Licensed. You do know you don't actually have to learn how to shoot the gun? Everyone I know has gone through extensive shooting. You may have done it. But I'm telling you people can go and buy guns and never ever have to go to a gun range. They can have them in the house. But joy, you have a thing. I have a statistic here. Crack research team came up with. 160 active shooter situations between 2000 and 2013, the FBI found only one case where an armed civilian intervened to stop an attack and that guy was a marine. In 21 of these cases, an unarmed civilian interrupted the attack and restrained the gunman. Statistically you are more likely to kill another civilian or yourself with a gun. This is part of the insanity going on in this country. The Aurora shooting specifically always bothered me. People said if there were more people with guns. The last thing you need in a dark theater is a bunch of people popping up armed because when someone comes to save the day who are they going to shoot at, anyone with a gun. You're shooting at people. What about the professors who give them an F. I would be scared to teach them that class. This requires that you waive -- I'm not undermining campus security. But why should a citizen who has gone through beiackground checks why should they be sitting there if they have gone through the process, every single person I know -- Wait. We have to come back to the rest of this conversation. We'll be right back.

