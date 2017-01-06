Transcript for Congress reacts to Trump withdrawing US from Paris climate accord

Let's go now to our colleague Mary Bruce down on Capitol Hill though Mary we know that there was a lot of consternation among Democrats. About this possibility and some Republicans to what's been the reaction so far. Other accidents as you might suspect a lot of Republican leaders are hailing this move supporting the president's decision a lot of Democrats and very unhappy they are blasting the decision to look at the way that that some Democrats are describing as an international disgrace an abdication. Of American leadership and historic main state. Democrats argued essentially the exact opposite of what you just heard the president outlined there in the Rose Garden Democrats say that this will not by withdrawn it won't help grow the economy that it will harm the US economy they argued. They that this deal would help boost American jobs by giving American workers access to new investments in U. New technology agriculture. An infrastructure all of those think that they would not just help the environment but helped the US economy the question here on capitol of when he what comes next. You heard the president there saying that he wants to work on a new deal that wants that you can work with democratic leaders on a new deal I wouldn't hold your breath for that one up here. But the question is if this deal wasn't the right you'll than what it that this wasn't the right solution and what is. That what does the right solution look like and we know that Republican Party suggesting that they will have to hold some hearings they need to to get to the bottom of that. But of course this isn't really necessarily about what lawmakers think it here on Capitol Hill it the president wants a new deal. He's going to have to work with other global. Leaders to negotiate ballot. This puts the US and very rare company. He heard mentioned earlier there we are now one of three countries in the world that are not signatories to this climate accord. Where in the company of Nicaragua and Syria when it comes to that list. Is there any concern on Capitol Hill about repercussions when it comes to people. Who work on foreign policy on American. A reputation and relationships abroad. Is there a sense that they're worried there could be backlash. Absolutely and it such an important point is that just about the climate it isn't just about the economy is also a national security issue and I think that's something that you're going to hear. From lawmakers that could actually increase that's right now the capitals pretty quiet for the next few days but I think that's a point you're going to hear. Democratic leaders and Republican that it concerns about this. Hammer in in the days and weeks to come what does this mean for America's. Roll on a Baker's on the bigger global stage is well and that's why you've heard already from Democrats saying it is an abdication of American leadership we've given up. Something by making this decision that if there were problems with the deal then why not work to fix that remember even some Republicans. Who who opposed the president's decision to withdraw that maybe there's another waited to make changes to the data change the emission standards things like at a middle a middle road there. That they were that they were advocating for the ferry lots of questions. About what this means going forward for America's reputation in America's role on the global stage.

