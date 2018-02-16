Transcript for Congressional candidate sticks with AR-15 raffle despite Florida school shooting

We are planning on giving Iraq will weigh in the next month or two Tyler tip O'Neill's the candidate for congress and very pro Second Amendment that's lies grappling away at eight or fifty automatic rifle and join hunting one of my passions. And so that's why we did Tyler says Wednesday's school shootings like all shootings are heartbreaking but adds I don't think we haven't done problem I think it's a mental health if you problem that's what Teddy you'll says his rival giveaway will continue and we are doing it legally the right way. On the individuals who does win will have to go to a gun store pass all legal federal background checks social media to this point has been split on the giveaway but after Wednesday comets have become very heated on his FaceBook page you're really expecting. This backlash but their fourth events yesterday it kind of put it a different spotlight got a lot of push back Tyson from out of state people. A lot of threats to my family is very unfortunate he adds we don't support people going into schools. And shooting that's absolutely not would support we support. The Second Amendment in your right to protect yourself your life in your property and your family. Reporting in leavenworth Alan chilled KBC nine news.

