Transcript for Conservative speaker arrested at 'It's OK to be White' event at UConn

A speech at the University of Connecticut by a far right blogger ended in chaos fist fights and two arrests. The event is called it's okay to be white in featured the White House correspondent for a site called the gateway pundit. A police say he was arrested after grabbing a woman who apparently tried to steal papers off this podium. University president called it a disappointing evening.

