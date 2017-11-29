Conservative speaker arrested at 'It's OK to be White' event at UConn

A conservative commentator was arrested at the University of Connecticut's "It's OK to be White" event on Tuesday after a fight broke out between him and an audience member, according to the university.
0:22 | 11/29/17

A speech at the University of Connecticut by a far right blogger ended in chaos fist fights and two arrests. The event is called it's okay to be white in featured the White House correspondent for a site called the gateway pundit. A police say he was arrested after grabbing a woman who apparently tried to steal papers off this podium. University president called it a disappointing evening.

