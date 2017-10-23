Transcript for Controversy over call to widow of Sgt. La David Johnson continues

So the widow of the fallen soldier sergeant la dafld Johnson spoke out on "Gma" about the condolence call from the white house. Take a look. I asked master sergeant Neil to his phone on speaker so my awn and uncle could hear as well. I was very angry about the tone of his voice and how he said it. He couldn't remember my husband name. The only way he remembered my husband name is because he told me he had my husband report in front of him. If my husband is out here fighting for my country and he risked his life for our country why can't you remember his name? The new guy is not backing down. He said I had a very respective conversation with the widow of sergeant la dafld Johnson and spoke his name from the beginning without hesitation. He didn't speak her name at this time. Trump forgets what he signed up for is empathizing with fallen heros and families. Can't somebody put the name in front of the guy. This is the last word president/administration. Whatever is said there's a follow up. If there's ever a sacred situation a gold star family should be able to say what they want to your face, behind your back and you say nothing. The widow was asked on "Gma" would you like to say anything to him and he absolute no. I have nothing to say to him. We've been hearing how presidents have been acting when they make these phone calls. I think it was bush and a woman was screaming at him and he said nothing. We all grieve in different ways. When you're talking about the loss of a loved one, the loss of a child. You leave it alone. I don't think he has the grace to do it. He doesn't have the words either. Every time something like this happens he sends a surrogate out to speak for him. Kelly had to speak for him as if he can't put the words together. Congresswoman Wilson has been targeted many feel by the white house since she first spoke out about the call. General John Kelly painted her as a bit of a show boat on Thursday claiming she bragged about getting funding for the FBI building dedicated to two slain agents. Video of Wilson refutes this. Does everyone just need to apologize? I think everyone has flipped out because had she not said anything, no one would be talking about this. No one would have known. At one point somebody was on one of the Sunday shows and said I had no idea we had 1,000 soldiers over there. Yeah. In Niger. In Niger. I wonder is this to quell the fact that stuff is going on that people don't know about. Nothing is going to be quelled right now with the tweet president trump sent out. From last week I was very hard on congresswoman Wilson. I still disagree with the way she handled it. But the president tweeting about a woman who has lost her husband fighting for our freedom and going against what she said and sort of coming -- taking into question her statement about her husband. To me I can't defend this. I'm not going to try. Our president has got to stop right now with this. This woman is grieving. Her husband -- I believe was just buried or about to be buried. She said she wanted to see his body. I mean, there has to be limitations on the people in this country who fight and die for our freedom. Why doesn't he stop do you think? I have no idea. We talked about this all week. I was very -- I was so upset over it. I don't understand why we can't take this level in America, the people who fight and die for our freedom and say if nothing else is off limits at least let this be off limit. People have been asking for this since the khan family sort of got smacked down really by the new gentleman. So this is something that people should really think about because these are our kids. He didn't go. His kids didn't go. Our kids go. Just going to say it like that.

