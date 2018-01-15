Couple bound, shot dead in mysterious double killing in Houston More When deputies went inside the home they found Bao Lam and Jenny Lam, both 61, bound and shot to death, the sheriff's office said. Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}} Coming up next: {{nextVideo.title}} {{nextVideo.description}} Skip to this video now Related More information on this video Enhanced full screen Explore related content Share your favorite moment HELP Related Extras Related Videos Video Transcript Transcript for Couple bound, shot dead in mysterious double killing in Houston -- This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate. Now Playing: Rep. John Lewis talks skipping Trump's inauguration, Charlottesville and his experience in the civil rights movement

Now Playing: Common on what MLK means to him, #MeToo movement, the Golden Globes and Oprah 2020

Now Playing: Nikuyah Walker, Charlottesville's first black female mayor, talks where the city is headed

Now Playing: 'View' staff on what MLK Day means to them

Now Playing: Driver charged after going wrong way at high speed on Interstate: Police

Now Playing: Couple bound, shot dead in mysterious double killing in Houston

Now Playing: 99-year-old Vikings super fan gets surprise tickets to Super Bowl

Now Playing: Candlelight vigil held for California mudslide victims

Now Playing: Harlem Globetrotters donate coats to the Burlington coat drive

Now Playing: 5 high school students surprised with trips to Disney World on 'GMA'

Now Playing: Fifth-grader echoes Martin Luther King Jr. with her own 'dream' speech

Now Playing: Details revealed after arrest of teen accused of killing his friend

Now Playing: 50 passengers swim to safety after boat catches fire

Now Playing: Who is the worker behind false missile alert in Hawaii?

Now Playing: Frozen rivers create ice jams across Northeast

Now Playing: A casino shuttle boat caught fire Sunday in Florida, forcing the evacuation of dozens of passengers

Now Playing: The world opens up for a 4-year-old who lost his hearing as a toddler

Now Playing: Helmet camera shows firefighters catching children thrown from burning building

Now Playing: California man accused of deadly 'swatting' prank faces charges of involuntary manslaughter

Now Playing: Freezing temperatures and heavy rain create 'ice jams' in the Northeast Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":52360195,"title":"Couple bound, shot dead in mysterious double killing in Houston","duration":"0:45","description":"When deputies went inside the home they found Bao Lam and Jenny Lam, both 61, bound and shot to death, the sheriff's office said.","url":"/US/video/couple-bound-shot-dead-mysterious-double-killing-houston-52360195","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}