Transcript for This couple has been celebrating Valentine's Day for more than 70 years

For the past seventy plus years there's been one person June bonus of Hughes they'll has had by her side her husband's now. We started dating Ryan. We were in eleventh grade the bonuses grew up near hazel tin and a couple tied the knot in the 1940s. Sell now 91 is retired from the state police. June who's ninety taught typing and shorthand that Mon towards Italy re a high school. The bonuses have had plenty of quality time together after both retiring in the eighties and they admit they sometimes push each other's lives. Yeah. So sometimes it's one you know. And apparently that button pushing usually surrounds actual buttons dull ones on the remote control for the television. You're watching and then so exciting program and all of a sudden. Somebody pushing a button and you're at a different station but yeah I get those calls a lot. The couple's only child Beth Wilson admits she sometimes passed him mediate especially when her mom wants her dad to get out of bed early. I want to be up by 5 o'clock in the morning to you imagine that. Adds there are well. And they still have so much love for each other. Just yesterday I heard a moderate and saying you know I love you and and thank you in. And it's just amazing. And when times get tough on your relationship June says you have to look on the bright side of things and try to cut your partner some slack I think gov. Who put you together. And and then make the best known your marriage. It's no longer long struggle it let well worth an enemy and. Seventy years worth of loving memories. The long Lloyd. I'm Laurie lucky news want sixteen Hughes failed.

