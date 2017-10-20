Couples wed amid deadly California wildfires

More
Sam Ross and Rachel Lieberstein's Napa, California, wedding was evacuated due to a fast-moving fire.
0:39 | 10/20/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Couples wed amid deadly California wildfires
And it. Okay. It. Yeah. Yeah. Blue.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":50519255,"title":"Couples wed amid deadly California wildfires","duration":"0:39","description":"Sam Ross and Rachel Lieberstein's Napa, California, wedding was evacuated due to a fast-moving fire.","url":"/US/video/couples-wed-amid-deadly-california-wildfires-50519255","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.