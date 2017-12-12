Transcript for Court ruling: Transgender individuals can enlist in the military beginning Jan. 1

And transgender people will again be allowed to list in the military come January. A federal court has denied the tramp administration's emergency stay that would have allowed the ban on new enlistment. To stay in place. The White House plans to appeal that decision meanwhile the Pentagon says it is preparing to allow a new transgender troops to join starting New Year's Day. Basketball hall of Famer Dennis Rodman is returning to his new role of diplomat. Rodman is organizing a basketball game between North Korea and the US Territory of Guam in Beijing. His plan comes two months after the north promised to fire a salvo of missiles around bomb. Rodman says North Korean officials would have to give the okay but the people local on like the idea. Russian president Vladimir Putin has declared victory in Syria food and announce a partial withdrawal of troops. From Syria during a surprise visit to the military base there in that country. It was part of a quick tour of the Middle East he also visited Egypt and Turkey and call president prompts Jerusalem decision counterproductive.

